Police say ATM machine found in parking lot after attempted theft

Police say a truck and a chain were left attached to the ATM machine when it was found in a parking lot.
Police say a truck and a chain were left attached to the ATM machine when it was found in a parking lot.(Waco Police Department)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for more information after an attempted ATM theft early Tuesday morning in Waco.

The Waco Police Department said they arrived at Chase Bank on Hewitt Drive Tuesday morning and found one of the drive-thru ATM machines in the parking lot. The ATM machine had a pick-up truck and chain attached to it.

The machine was significantly damaged, but nothing was stolen from it.

Police found the truck at the scene had been stolen from Hewitt. The owners did not know the truck had been stolen.

Waco PD is looking for more information, but do not have details about suspects at this time, other than that they fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to contact the Waco Police Department.

