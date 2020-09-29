Advertisement

Program allows local firefighters to scan lost pets for microchips

Fire house to your house program kick off
Fire house to your house program kick off(Mgn Online)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is now able to scan the microchip of any lost pet in partnership with the Humane Society of Central Texas (HSCTX).

The program, Fire House to Your House, begins this week to help lost animals reunite with their families.

Stray animals are typically brought to the local shelter, but this program will provide citizens a way to get lost animals in their neighborhood home a lot quicker.

Local firefighters are equipped to scan microchips at their stations and have a protocol in place to handle animals that do not have a microchip.

Studies show that most lost animals are found within only 1,000 feet of their homes.

“So many lost animals enter the shelter every day. If we can offer another option for those good Samaritans who are taking the time to try to find the owners of lost pets, we can reunite animals and their families faster without a trip to the shelter," said Paula Rivadeneira, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas.

All microchip scanners were sponsored and donated locally to the HSCTX by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Edwards Associates.

Microchipping your pet is the law in Waco and helps to keep animals with their families.

For a list of local fire stations, and for more about the program, visit waco-texas.com/fire.

