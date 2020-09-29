Advertisement

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rise 3.9% in July

U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength during the coronavirus outbreak.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength during the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9% in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5% annual gain in June.

The 20-city index released Tuesday excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit. Phoenix (up 9.2%), Seattle (7%) and Charlotte, North Carolina (6%), reported the biggest year-over-year gains.

Sixteen of the 19 cities saw prices rise at a faster pace than they did in June.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

