Stocks end lower ahead of first debate between Trump, Biden

Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Banks helped lead the way lower, reversing some of the gains the market made in a rally a day earlier.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.5%. Investors remain cautious as COVID-19 infections have started rising again as states attempt to reopen schools and factories.

The Trump-Biden debate comes as coronavirus deaths worldwide crossed 1 million.

Millions of Americans remain out of work.

Crude oil fell 3.2%, taking the oil and gas sector down with it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

