Stolen checks ‘washed’ and then cashed in Central Texas

The image was recorded by an ATM surveillance camera in Harker Heights.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of a woman wanted in a case involving stolen checks that have been “washed” and then cashed in the Harker Heights area.

“Washing” checks involves using chemicals to remove ink and then changing the name of the person to whom the check was written and often the dollar amount, as well.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4982.

