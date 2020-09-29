Advertisement

Texas charter bus crash leaves 1 dead, several more injured

The bus was headed to Albuquerque, N.M., when it crashed in a construction zone on westbound I-40 in Vega.
The bus was headed to Albuquerque, N.M., when it crashed in a construction zone on westbound I-40 in Vega.(Penny Kmitt KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said there has been one death and multiple injuries after a charter bus crashed on Interstate 40 in Vega Tuesday morning.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley confirmed three were seriously injured.

Five other people have minor injuries.

The bus was headed to Albuquerque, N.M., when it crashed in a construction zone on westbound I-40 in Vega.

According to the DPS, the bus collided with a cement divider in the construction zone at I-40 and US 385.

The rest of the passengers were waiting at Christ Community Church in Vega.

A bus from a separate charter company in Lubbock will be taking the rest of the passengers to their destination.

The DPS said 33 passengers were on the bus.

A passenger on the bus said the group went to Georgia for a business convention.

Traffic in the area was redirected.

