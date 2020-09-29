Texas police looking for man wanted in sexual assault of child

Houston, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking the public for help locating a fugitive wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Michael Gonzalez, 33, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police said Gonzalez is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right forearm with a skeleton, assault rifle and the word “Loyalty."

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Houston Police received a report of sexual assault after a child made an outcry.

Gonzalez has a criminal history, including a guilty plea for felony burglary of a habitation.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

