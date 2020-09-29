Advertisement

Texas police looking for man wanted in sexual assault of child

Michael Gonzalez, 33, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Michael Gonzalez, 33, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Houston Police)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking the public for help locating a fugitive wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Michael Gonzalez, 33, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police said Gonzalez is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right forearm with a skeleton, assault rifle and the word “Loyalty."

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Houston Police received a report of sexual assault after a child made an outcry.

Gonzalez has a criminal history, including a guilty plea for felony burglary of a habitation.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stolen checks ‘washed’ and then cashed in Central Texas

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have released a surveillance image of a woman wanted in a case involving stolen checks that have been “washed” and then cashed in Central Texas.

Our Town

Waco: Local restaurant offering free meal to veterans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Bubba’s 33 is providing a free lunch or raincheck vouchers on Veteran’s Day to active, retired or former U.S. Military at all locations, including the one in Waco.

News

Local sheriff’s law enforcement license suspended after indictment, sources say

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Fall County Sheriff Rick Scaman's peace officer license has been stripped by the state following a sexual assault indictment, according to sources close to the investigation.

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.

Latest News

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.

News

Four arrested in thefts of as many as 150 catalytic converters in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police have made four arrests in an investigation of a Central Texas theft ring that focused on catalytic converters.

State

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 1 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.

News

Election volunteers needed

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Police: Would-be thieves used stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local bank drive-thru

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thieves used a stolen pickup truck in an attempt early Tuesday to steal an ATM from the drive-thru of a local bank.

News

Unknown number of people trapped after crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
An unknown number of people are trapped following a motor vehicle accident. This happened at North 11th Street and Washington avenue in Waco, according to the Waco Fire Department.