Texas prosecutors drop Alex Jones’ drunken driving charge

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Prosecutors in Texas have rejected a drunken driving charge against conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who was arrested in Austin earlier this year.

Records show the Travis County attorney’s office rejected the misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated against Jones on Sept. 18.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that a sheriff’s deputy pulled Jones over on March 10 for going 5 mph above the speed limit.

He failed subsequent field sobriety tests but his blood alcohol level was just below the threshold for drunken driving under state law.

