Trump’s limo still has Goodyear tires despite calls for boycott, promise to remove

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In August, President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s products and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires from his limousine and after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”

However, the limo--called “The Beast”--still has Goodyear’s Kevlar-reinforced run-flat tires on it at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when the president landed for the first presidential debate today at Case Western Reserve University.

Moments ago at Samson Pavilion... the Presidential motorcade arrives at the site of the debate. pic.twitter.com/9TBYu4xB2X — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 29, 2020

“I would swap them out based on what I heard. We’ll see what happens. Look, you’re going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore. They’ll buy from a competitor, made in the USA too,” Trump previously said during a White House press briefing.

A slide, that Goodyear claimed was not produced at the corporate level, shown at an employee meeting in a Kansas plant stated that Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire was approved but Blue Lives Matter, MAGA attire and any political attire was not allowed.

Goodyear policy on political clothings (19 cleveland)

Goodyear issued several statements after the above picture went viral.

Each them maintained the stance that Goodyear supports both law enforcement and equal justice but would not permit any political expressions of support in its facilities.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked during a Covid-19 briefing about Trump’s call for a boycott of Goodyear tires.

“We should not boycott this good company, with good Ohio workers, who are doing a good job and making a good product,” Dewine previously said.

Goodyear is clearly an asset to Akron, Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and just seven years ago it moved into a brand new corporate headquarters in Akron after there was some concern the company may leave Ohio.

Former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic was a key figure in keeping Goodyear’s corporate home in Akron.

“It wasn’t just Akron that would be have been affected if we had not been able to keep the corporate headquarters,” the former mayor previously said. “Everyone virtually reached out to us to say whatever we can do to help.”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The president has previously rallied against “cancel culture,” calling it a political weapon.

“One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’, driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” Trump said in a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.