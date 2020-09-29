Waco: Election volunteers still needed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The elections are expected to look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still a need for Election Day workers and volunteers.

The Texas Tribune is reporting a state-wide need for election clerks because of the demands of an election during a pandemic.

In McLennan County, Kathy Van Wolfe, elections administrator, said her office has all the paid workers it needs.

However, Dr. Bradford Holland, chair of the Republican Party of McLennan County, said there is a high demand for election volunteers.

Dr. Holland said the county GOP is looking for poll watchers, people to drive people to the polls for early voting and on Election Day, and volunteers to fill other roles. He said they are expecting a record turnout this year.

" I think there’s a lot of excitement about this election, and we want to try and harness that, but we also need help too," Holland said.

Van Wolfe said it is important for all of the election worker roles to be filled because they help the election run smoothly.

“We’re going to have lots of equipment out there because it’s a long ballot,” Van Wolfe said.

“Also because we expect a higher turnout, so those voters are there, those workers are there to help the voters.”

There is a need even before Election Day, since early voting will start on Oct. 13.

Van Wolfe said there is always a lot of interest in presidential elections.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the McLennan County Republican Party at 254-772-6955 or email them at info@mclennanrepublicans.org.

The county Democratic Party can be reached at 254-301-7648 or mcdp2016@gmail.com.

