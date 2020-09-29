West: School briefly placed on lockout because of family violence incident

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - West Elementary School was placed on lockout briefly Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to a family violence incident nearby.

The lockout was instituted at around 2:20 and children weren’t released until 3 p.m., 10 minutes later than usual, police said.

Police were on campus as a precaution.

Authorities responded to a report that the estranged husband of an employee of West Rest Haven had jumped into the woman’s car as she was leaving work.

Officers later found the woman in the school pickup line without the husband, police said.

The woman told officers she dropped the man off in the Tours-Ross area.

Police and McLennan County deputies were searching for the man Tuesday afternoon.

