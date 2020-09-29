Woman sentenced to life for decapitation of Wichita grandmother

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020: The woman convicted in the April 2017 murder of a 63-year-old Wichita grandmother will likely spend the rest of her life in prison, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ruled Tuesday.

Rachael Hilyard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

The sentencing against Hilyard comes nearly eight months after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder in Micki Davis' decapitation and death. Davis was the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend.

Ahead of the sentencing, family members of Davis pleaded for the judge to give Hilyard the maximum sentence. That’s what Judge Bruce Brown did.

Judge Brown addressed Hilyard before he sentenced her to life. He said he lacks words for the soulless act she committed.

Hilyard did get the chance to speak as well. She told Davis' family members she was sorry for murdering Davis. She said she was into drugs and thought voices in her head were trying to kill her, and she wasn’t strong enough to get the help she needed.

A couple of Davis’ family members left the courtroom crying as Hilyard spoke. They remember Davis as “a great friend” and “an amazing grandmother to all of her grandchildren.”

With Hilyard getting the sentence they hoped for, Davis' family said they’re ready to put this behind them.

-----

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020:

Approaching eight months after a Sedgwick County jury found Rachael Hilyard guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 decapitation and death of Wichita grandmother Micki Davis, Hilyard faces her sentencing.

A Sedgwick County District Court judge will hand down the sentence Tuesday (Sept. 29).

At her trial in early February, Hilyard testified that voices in her head told her to murder 63-year-old Davis on April 9, 2017. Testimony in the trial included members of Davis' family.

Hilyard faces a possible life sentence for the murder. She underwent several mental evaluations before the summer of 2019 when a judge ruled her competent to stand trial.

