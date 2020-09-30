Advertisement

2020 Classroom Champion: Parkview’s Cody Tindle

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Classroom Champion is Cody Tindle. He’s ranked first in his class at Parkview Christian Academy.

He dominates on the football field, and in his spare time, he can be found in the skies over Central Texas.

He’ll hopefully graduate high school with a pilot’s license and with 44 dual credit hours.

Cody was just accepted into the business school at Texas A&M.

