Advertisement

“Addiction is family disease” survivor warns during National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families.
September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families.
September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families.(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families. Two people in recovery shared their stories us in hopes of protecting others from the same troubles.

“Addiction is a family disease,” said Daryl Lynn Scott, “and anyone the addict touches, the disease will touch too.”

Scott has been in recovery for years, but she knows how life altering alcohol and drugs can be.

She lost her kids, job, home and car as she struggled with alcohol and cocaine. Scott’s mother brought her from Chicago to Texas to get treatment and she’s been sober since 2009.

Crystal Moore, said for her it was pain pills, and she almost lost her daughter and her freedom.

She’s been in recovery since 2017, and they’ve both dedicated their lives to helping other people.

They work at Promises Behavioral Health, which has several locations in Texas, helping others fight their addictions and stay sober.

One of the most important aspects of recovery is support. And both of them say their lives have been completely turned around because they got help.

“My relationships have blossomed in recovery, and they are part of my recovery,” Scott told us.

Experts say being alone and distancing amid the pandemic could trigger a relapse.

But Promises and other treatment centers have provided online and virtual resources for those in recovery.

And they know isolation could cause people to develop addictions too.

But the first step is to spot it.

“If you drink more days out of the week than not and you know deep down,” Moore said, “if you have that gut feeling that you need a drink, there’s probably something going on that you need to address.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA at (800) 662-4357.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

Tell Me Something Good

Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Two lifelong best friends, both with, Down syndrome, are back in the classroom and catching up with classmates after starting the new school year online at home.

Health

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.

Latest News

Health

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Health

Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain’s US facilities

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors and nurses at affected hospitals and clinics had to resort to paper records and described chaotic conditions, with lab work backed up.

Our Town

Marlin: Middle school remains virtual only after high number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Marlin Middle School students continued to learn remotely Monday after in-person instruction was temporarily halted because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

State

Texas nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
A local nurse is back home after a six-month-battle with COVID-19. Although doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it, she pushed through and is now happy to be reunited with her family.

Health

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Health

More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.