Astros sweep as Twins lose 18th straight in playoffs

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration after they defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Game 2 to clinch the American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration after they defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Game 2 to clinch the American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory. The Twins took their all-time record 18th straight postseason loss. Nine months after their sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the division series round beginning next week in Los Angeles. The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.

