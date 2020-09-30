Border Patrol agents shut down stash houses in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents working with local law enforcement agencies and Homeland Security shut down two stash houses within hours of each other after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

Inside one of the homes, federal agents discovered 14 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Ecuador.

Border Patrol agents took the individuals into custody.

Hours later, the Laredo Police Department received information of another possible stash house.

The search of the property led to the discovery of 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Federal authorities said they are concerned because, in both instances, the immigrants were not wearing any personal protective equipment.

Immigration officials said they have seen a rise in COVID-19 infections among the undocumented immigrants they detain.

