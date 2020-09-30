Advertisement

Border Patrol agents shut down stash houses in Texas

Agents concerned because Immigrants weren’t wearing face coverings
Two stash houses shut down by authorities in west Laredo within hours of each other.
Two stash houses shut down by authorities in west Laredo within hours of each other.(us customs & border patrol)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents working with local law enforcement agencies and Homeland Security shut down two stash houses within hours of each other after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

Inside one of the homes, federal agents discovered 14 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Ecuador.

Border Patrol agents took the individuals into custody.

Hours later, the Laredo Police Department received information of another possible stash house.

The search of the property led to the discovery of 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Federal authorities said they are concerned because, in both instances, the immigrants were not wearing any personal protective equipment.

Immigration officials said they have seen a rise in COVID-19 infections among the undocumented immigrants they detain.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials Wednesday were asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50% as the regional case total rose to more than 20,800 and the death toll to almost 300.

State

Texas congresswoman files bill to rename post office after Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Wednesday filed a bipartisan bill to rename a post office after slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Tell Me Something Good

Small town Central Texas Dairy Queen does its part to say thanks to teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
The operators of a small town Central Texas Dairy Queen weren’t about to let a junior high school principal pay for the treats she wanted to buy for her teachers.

News

Man, 71, snared in local child sex sting indicted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man who was snared in an online child sex sting was indicted Wednesday for online solicitation of a minor.

Latest News

News

Canadian commercial trailer manufacturer selects local site for new facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Canadian company that builds heavy haul commercial trailers has selected a local site for a 58,000-square foot facility that ultimately create almost 80 skilled production, service and professional services jobs.

State

Texas man who spent nearly 40 years on death row released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An intellectually disabled Texas man who served nearly 40 years on death row has been released from prison.

Sports

NASCAR coming to Circuit of The Americas Speedway in Austin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to the Circuit of The Americas Speedway for the very first time on May 23, 2021.

Our Town

Waco: Focus on paying for essentials as financial stress mounts, planner says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Families and individuals should focus on paying for the essentials in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local financial planner says.

State

Texas infant named in Amber Alert still missing, authorities still searching

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas infant named in a statewide Amber Alert is still missing and authorities are still searching for the baby boy.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.