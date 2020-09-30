Canadian commercial trailer manufacturer selects local site for new facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Alberta, Canada-based Aspen Custom Trailers, a leading manufacturer of heavy haul commercial trailers, plans to build a 58,000-square foot manufacturing, services and sales operations center in Waco, the company and local officials announced Wednesday.

The company plans to make an $11 million investment in the facility, which it says could create almost 80 skilled production, service and professional services jobs.

The facility will begin operations as a service center and showroom.

Manufacturing and other operations will be added later.

To continue to grow their businesses safety and profitably, our customers need new heavy haul solutions and superior technical support. Our new location in Waco allows us to deliver this and strengthen our commitment to help move the World forward by providing the very best custom heavy haul trailers," the company’s president, Phil Johnston, said.

The company’s job postings are online.

