Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says

PITTSBURGH (AP) - An expert says a flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours was most likely a random meteor.

Many social media users in the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.

The American Meteor Society says it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over eastern Ohio.

An official with the nonprofit says it was probably a random meteor not associated with any known meteor shower.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.