Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - An expert says a flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours was most likely a random meteor.
Many social media users in the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.
The American Meteor Society says it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over eastern Ohio.
An official with the nonprofit says it was probably a random meteor not associated with any known meteor shower.
