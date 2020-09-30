Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials Wednesday were asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50% as the regional case total rose to more than 20,800 and the death toll to almost 300.

State

Border Patrol agents shut down stash houses in Texas

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Border Patrol agents shut down two stash houses within hours of each other after receiving reports of suspicious activity, but they're concerned about COVID-19 exposure because the immigrants they found weren't wearing face masks.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Latest News

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

National

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

National

Rep. Bill Flores reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Texas congresswoman files bill to rename post office after Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Wednesday filed a bipartisan bill to rename a post office after slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.