Know him? He may have ‘critical information’ in child sexual exploitation case

42-year-old John Doe is believed to be tied to sexual exploitation case
42-year-old John Doe is believed to be tied to sexual exploitation case
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWTX) - The FBI asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man whom investigators are calling John Doe 42 who may have 'critical information" about a victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

“Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in August 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October 2015,” the agency said in a press release.

EXIF or Exchangeable Image File data stores information in digital photography such as shutter speed and resolution as well as dates and times photos were taken.

Doe is heard speaking English in the video.

He’s white with gray hair and was wearing a red and black plaid shirt.

“Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years,” the agency said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to submit a tip online or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The effort to find John Doe 42 is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program in which investigators use “clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material.”

FBI POSTER

