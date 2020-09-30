Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Politics

Mueller pushes back on criticism from lawyer on Russia team

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It came Tuesday in response to a new book by Andrew Weissmann that suggests the team did not aggressively pursue line of inquiries out of concern that President Donald Trump could fire them and close down the operation.

Politics

Trump’s limo still has Goodyear tires despite calls for boycott, promise to remove

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 19 News Digital Team
In August, President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s products and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires from his limousine and after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”

Politics

Trump chose Barrett days after Ginsburg’s death, papers show

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

Politics

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October.

Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

Politics

Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Tuesday night debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises.