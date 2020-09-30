Advertisement

Local police officer retires after 20 years of service

WPD officer retires after 20 years
WPD officer retires after 20 years(waco pd)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patrick Russell, a veteran officer with the Waco Police Department, is retiring Wednesday after 20 years of service in the community.

Russell started his career in law enforcement in Silverton, Colorado.

In February of 2001, Russell was sworn in as an officer with the Waco Police Department.

He spent his entire career on the streets in the patrol division.

Russell earned several awards and commendations during his tenure with the department for his work, including the Commendation Award, a Certificate of Merit, a Letter of Commendation and the Meritorious Unit Award.

In August of 2012, Russell earned his Master Peace Officer License from The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

“Be a part of the solution, not the problem," is a quote Russell carried with him everyday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“Officer Russell helped pave the road for many that would come after him and taught many of us that its ok to laugh and have a good time at work," said Waco Police Department Spokesman Officer Garen Bynum.

"Many around the city will remember his laughter and smile everywhere he went. Thank you Officer Russell for your 20 years of dedicated service to this city. Now, go enjoy the world of retirement that you have earned. You will most certainly be missed Sir!”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Focus on paying for essentials as financial stress mounts, planner says

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Families and individuals should focus on paying for the essentials in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local financial planner says.

State

Texas infant named in Amber Alert still missing, authorities still searching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A Texas infant named in a statewide Amber Alert is still missing and authorities are still searching for the baby boy.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

News

Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
A recent Central Texas high school graduate who now serves in the U.S. Navy was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

State

Victim of deadly Texas charter bus crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bailie Myers and Vania Patino
Authorities have identified a man who died in a charter bus crash in Texas that left 18 others injured.

Latest News

Health

Trick-or-treating is OK despite COVID-19, local health officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Health officials in one area county say trick-or-treating is OK as long as it’s done safely.

News

Financial advice during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Our Town

West: School briefly placed on lockout because of family violence incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
West Elementary School was placed on lockout briefly Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to a family violence incident nearby.

News

Know him? He may have ‘critical information’ in child sexual exploitation case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who may have ‘critical information” about a victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Health

Some area schools fear post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Bell County Health District said students and their families should avoid travelling or even participating in traditional holiday gatherings.