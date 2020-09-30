Local police officer retires after 20 years of service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patrick Russell, a veteran officer with the Waco Police Department, is retiring Wednesday after 20 years of service in the community.

Russell started his career in law enforcement in Silverton, Colorado.

In February of 2001, Russell was sworn in as an officer with the Waco Police Department.

He spent his entire career on the streets in the patrol division.

Russell earned several awards and commendations during his tenure with the department for his work, including the Commendation Award, a Certificate of Merit, a Letter of Commendation and the Meritorious Unit Award.

In August of 2012, Russell earned his Master Peace Officer License from The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

“Be a part of the solution, not the problem," is a quote Russell carried with him everyday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“Officer Russell helped pave the road for many that would come after him and taught many of us that its ok to laugh and have a good time at work," said Waco Police Department Spokesman Officer Garen Bynum.

"Many around the city will remember his laughter and smile everywhere he went. Thank you Officer Russell for your 20 years of dedicated service to this city. Now, go enjoy the world of retirement that you have earned. You will most certainly be missed Sir!”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.