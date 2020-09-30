Local schools fear post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX)-- As the holiday season gets closer school districts are concerned about a possible outbreak of COVID-19 from students traveling or participating in large gatherings during the holiday break.

For most Bell County schools, students will have a break for the entire week of Thanksgiving in November. Then they’ll return to school for three weeks and go back on break for the last two weeks of the year.

Superintendents at Salado ISD and Little River Academy ISD said they are concerned about students contracting the virus during those breaks and bringing it back to school.

Academy ISD currently has reported zero cases of COVID-19 at any of its campuses, Salado ISD has reported 3 cases since school opened.

“It’s more a level of concern of where people are going and are they following the protocols that we do at school,” said Billy Harlan, Academy ISD superintendent.

The Bell County Health District said students and their families should avoid travelling or even participating in traditional holiday gatherings.

“If your child has participated in a higher risk event or social gathering and you know or suspect that they may have been exposed, we’d ask that they refrain from going back to school right away and consider remote learning for a short time while self monitoring,” said Jennifer Holley of the Bell County Health District

The school districts urge parents to use the last week of the break after Christmas to monitor their student for any symptoms before sending them back to school.

“We’re certainly going to encourage parents to be careful and if they get symptoms just to be open and communicate that with us so we can take every precaution possible,” said Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny.

