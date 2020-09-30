Advertisement

Local schools fear post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX)-- As the holiday season gets closer school districts are concerned about a possible outbreak of COVID-19 from students traveling or participating in large gatherings during the holiday break.

For most Bell County schools, students will have a break for the entire week of Thanksgiving in November. Then they’ll return to school for three weeks and go back on break for the last two weeks of the year.

Superintendents at Salado ISD and Little River Academy ISD said they are concerned about students contracting the virus during those breaks and bringing it back to school.

Academy ISD currently has reported zero cases of COVID-19 at any of its campuses, Salado ISD has reported 3 cases since school opened.

“It’s more a level of concern of where people are going and are they following the protocols that we do at school,” said Billy Harlan, Academy ISD superintendent.

The Bell County Health District said students and their families should avoid travelling or even participating in traditional holiday gatherings.

“If your child has participated in a higher risk event or social gathering and you know or suspect that they may have been exposed, we’d ask that they refrain from going back to school right away and consider remote learning for a short time while self monitoring,” said Jennifer Holley of the Bell County Health District

The school districts urge parents to use the last week of the break after Christmas to monitor their student for any symptoms before sending them back to school.

“We’re certainly going to encourage parents to be careful and if they get symptoms just to be open and communicate that with us so we can take every precaution possible,” said Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Would-be thieves used stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local bank drive-thru

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thieves used a stolen pickup truck in an attempt early Tuesday to steal an ATM from the drive-thru of a local bank.

News

Four arrested in thefts of as many as 150 catalytic converters in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police have made four arrests in an investigation of a Central Texas theft ring that focused on catalytic converters.

News

Stolen checks ‘washed’ and then cashed in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have released a surveillance image of a woman wanted in a case involving stolen checks that have been “washed” and then cashed in Central Texas.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

Latest News

State

Federal court orders Texas prison system to provide hand sanitizer for some geriatric inmates during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
A federal judge ordered the Texas prison system on Tuesday to provide more protective measures against the coronavirus, like hand sanitizer for prisoners who use wheelchairs, at a prison for geriatric inmates.

News

Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Our Town

West: School briefly placed on lockout because of family violence incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
West Elementary School was placed on lockout briefly Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to a family violence incident nearby.

Local

Program allows local firefighters to scan lost pets for microchips

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
The Waco Fire Department is now able to scan the microchip of any lost pet in partnership with the Humane Society of Central Texas (HSCTX).

News

Central Texas sheriff has 20 days to contest license suspension

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas sheriff named in a five-count indictment charging sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official suppression has 20 days to seek a hearing after his law enforcement license was suspended.

News

Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
A recent Central Texas high school graduate who now serves in the U.S. Navy was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.