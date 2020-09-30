Man, 71, snared in local child sex sting indicted

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 71-year-old Austin man whom local deputies snared in an online child sex sting in early August was named in an indictment Wednesday charging online solicitation of a minor.

David Edwin Mussell was arrested on Aug. 4 after he drove from Austin to Bell County expecting to meet with a 16-year-old girl after connecting online with an investigator posing as the teen, authorities said.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.