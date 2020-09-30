Advertisement

Man, 71, snared in local child sex sting indicted

David Edwin Mussell was indicted Wednesday for online solicitation of a minor.
David Edwin Mussell was indicted Wednesday for online solicitation of a minor.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 71-year-old Austin man whom local deputies snared in an online child sex sting in early August was named in an indictment Wednesday charging online solicitation of a minor.

David Edwin Mussell was arrested on Aug. 4 after he drove from Austin to Bell County expecting to meet with a 16-year-old girl after connecting online with an investigator posing as the teen, authorities said.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas congresswoman files bipartisan bill to rename post office after Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Wednesday filed a bipartisan bill to rename a post office after slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Tell Me Something Good

Small town Central Texas Dairy Queen does its part to say thanks to teachers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
The operators of a small town Central Texas Dairy Queen weren’t about to let a junior high school principal pay for the treats she wanted to buy for her teachers.

News

Canadian commercial trailer manufacturer selects local site for new facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Canadian company that builds heavy haul commercial trailers has selected a local site for a 58,000-square foot facility that ultimately create almost 80 skilled production, service and professional services jobs.

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.

Latest News

State

Texas man who spent nearly 40 years on death row released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An intellectually disabled Texas man who served nearly 40 years on death row has been released from prison.

Our Town

Waco: Focus on paying for essentials as financial stress mounts, planner says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Families and individuals should focus on paying for the essentials in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local financial planner says.

State

Texas infant named in Amber Alert still missing, authorities still searching

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas infant named in a statewide Amber Alert is still missing and authorities are still searching for the baby boy.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

News

Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
A recent Central Texas high school graduate who now serves in the U.S. Navy was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

State

Victim of deadly Texas charter bus crash identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bailie Myers and Vania Patino
Authorities have identified a man who died in a charter bus crash in Texas that left 18 others injured.