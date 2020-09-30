Advertisement

Mostly Stagnant Weather, But Some Temperature Changes Here And There

By Sean Bellafiore
Sep. 30, 2020
Ample sunshine is in the forecast each and every day through at least the end of next week but despite the lack of rainfall, we’re still anticipating some changes to our weather as a few cold fronts move through the area. Morning temperatures today in the low-to-mid 50s will be quickly warming up thanks to ample sunshine and very dry air in place. We’re expecting midday temperatures to be about 25° higher than the morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. Yes, today’s temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, but dew points will stay in the 30s and 40s so you won’t notice any humidity outside today.

The first of potentially two cold fronts swings through the area Thursday. Tomorrow’s front will slowly sag through the area and we’ll likely see a bit of a temperature difference depending on what side of the front you’re on. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s behind the front around lunch time and should reach the low 80s ahead of the front. The front should be slowly crossing over the Highway 84 corridor around lunch time and should completely clear the area by the late afternoon. Afternoon highs should reach the low-to-mid 80s.

Slightly cooler air takes hold Friday and while temperatures won’t be too cold, you’ll certainly notice a change. Morning temperatures Friday start in the low-to-mid 50s but should warm only into the upper 70s Friday afternoon. We’ll rebound into the low-to-mid 80s this weekend still with lots of sunshine overhead. Another cold front likely moves through the area Sunday. Sunday’s front should drop temperatures briefly into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday before temperatures warm back into the mid 80s for the remainder of the week. Some forecast model data is hinting that Sunday’s front may not reach our area and if it doesn’t, we’ll likely see warmer temperatures in the upper 80s for much of next week.

