Advertisement

NASCAR coming to Circuit of The Americas Speedway in Austin

NASCAR Cup Series visits Austin, Texas for the first time at the Circuit of The Americas speedway, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports.
NASCAR Cup Series visits Austin, Texas for the first time at the Circuit of The Americas speedway, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports.(COA Speedway)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin, Texas (KWTX) The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to the Circuit of The Americas Speedway for the very first time on May 23, 2021.

“Our company is proud to have a 60 year history of fabulous firsts in motorsports entertainment, and we are honored to bring America’s premier racing series to one of the world’s most renowned entertainment venues and cities for the very first time,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Speedway Motorsports is celebrating its 25th season in 2021 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Organizers say the addition of a NASCAR Cup Series point race in the state capitol will make 2021 “the bigger year for the NASCAR in the Lone Star State.”

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR, and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Along with the races at Texas Motor Speedway, this will be a great experience for NASCAR fans in Texas, while also boosting the Texas economy," Abbott said.

“We 're thankful for Speedway Motorsports and CEO Marcus Smith for putting this new event together in Austin so NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world can come enjoy this community and all it has to offer.”

Fans can reserve a weekend ticket package to the inaugural May 23, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas by visiting www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports

2020 Classroom Champion: Parkview’s Cody Tindle

Updated: 6 hours ago

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champion: Parkview’s Cody Tindle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
This week’s Classroom Champion is Cody Tindle. He’s ranked first in his class at Parkview Christian Academy.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes, fiancée expecting first child

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has announced that he and fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor Softball Assistant retiring after 20 Years

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Longtime Baylor Softball assistant, Mark Lumley, is retiring on Wednesday. Since an initial diagnosis in 2007, Lumley has now had four different bouts with cancer.

Sports

Ebner Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
For his outstanding performance in the return game, senior Trestan Ebner was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Sports

Seahawks topple Cowboys 38-31

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
The Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

Sports

Rhule earns his first win as an NFL head coach

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16 on Sunday to earn former Baylor football coach Matt Rhule his first win as an NFL head coach.

Sports

Ridgewood Country Club member wins the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
Longtime Ridgewood Country Club member, John Derrick, won the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur by one shot in extremely blustery conditions.

Sports

Ebner dominates in Aranda debut as Baylor tops Kansas 47-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14.