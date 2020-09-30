NASCAR coming to Circuit of The Americas Speedway in Austin

Austin, Texas (KWTX) The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to the Circuit of The Americas Speedway for the very first time on May 23, 2021.

“Our company is proud to have a 60 year history of fabulous firsts in motorsports entertainment, and we are honored to bring America’s premier racing series to one of the world’s most renowned entertainment venues and cities for the very first time,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Speedway Motorsports is celebrating its 25th season in 2021 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Organizers say the addition of a NASCAR Cup Series point race in the state capitol will make 2021 “the bigger year for the NASCAR in the Lone Star State.”

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR, and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Along with the races at Texas Motor Speedway, this will be a great experience for NASCAR fans in Texas, while also boosting the Texas economy," Abbott said.

“We 're thankful for Speedway Motorsports and CEO Marcus Smith for putting this new event together in Austin so NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world can come enjoy this community and all it has to offer.”

Fans can reserve a weekend ticket package to the inaugural May 23, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas by visiting www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

