One area school sends students home, one area district tells all students to come back

Students at one Central Texas school were sent home Wednesday to learn remotely because of COVID-19 while all of the students in one area school district were told to report for in-person learning on Monday.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) – Connally Primary School students were sent home Wednesday to learn remotely while all students in the Cranfills Gap ISD in Bosque County were told to report for in-person instruction on Monday.

The primary school students will learn from home until further notice, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Cranfills Gap Superintendent Monti Parchman, in a letter to parents Tuesday, said the small district with just more than 130 students is ending online instruction, saying it “has not been successful for many of our students.”

Remote instruction ends Friday except for students who’ve been told to quarantine because of exposure to the virus or because they’ve tested positive for the virus.

Students have the option of returning to campus, withdrawing to home school, enrolling in a private school or seeking a transfer to a district that offers remote learning.

New remote instruction guidelines

Posted by Cranfills Gap ISD on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

