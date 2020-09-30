Second Cold Front of the Week Comes Tomorrow!

We get to keep this nice-weather train going because we have our second cold front of the week coming tomorrow. Yay! Tonight will be cool with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, but that is a warm up compared to the past few mornings. We start in the upper 50s tomorrow and top-off in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine again tomorrow and even with a cold front sagging down, the afternoon will be warm. The biggest changes from this front will be winds changing direction, back to the northeast they go, and drier air taking over for Friday. The drop in temperatures from this front will come overnight Thursday into Friday with temperatures dipping back into the low 50s. Friday will be gorgeous behind the front, highs only make it to the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees!

The quick snap of cooler air behind this front doesn’t last long -- by the weekend we are back into the mid 80s, south winds returning, and humidity starting to build back in. Could we get another front to come in Sunday/into Monday to give us yet another surge of drier and more comfortable air? It’s definitely possible. Right now, some models say yes and others say no. If we don’t see the front, humidity and warmth build in early next week. If it does grace us with it’s presence, humidity stays at bay early next week and our cool mornings (in the low to mid 50s) make a comeback. Hopefully our weekend front makes it here!

As far as the tropics go, we are watching one area that may form into something in the next 5 days but it’s still way to early to see how that will play out. As of now, if anything develops it should stay well to our south and bring only minimal impacts by the end of next week -- we are talking maybe just a few extra clouds and a bump up in humidity. With that possible tropical development staying to our south and even with cold front(s) moving in, rain chances are void in our area for the next several days.

