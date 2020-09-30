Advertisement

Second Cold Front of the Week Comes Tomorrow!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We get to keep this nice-weather train going because we have our second cold front of the week coming tomorrow. Yay! Tonight will be cool with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, but that is a warm up compared to the past few mornings. We start in the upper 50s tomorrow and top-off in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine again tomorrow and even with a cold front sagging down, the afternoon will be warm. The biggest changes from this front will be winds changing direction, back to the northeast they go, and drier air taking over for Friday. The drop in temperatures from this front will come overnight Thursday into Friday with temperatures dipping back into the low 50s. Friday will be gorgeous behind the front, highs only make it to the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees!

The quick snap of cooler air behind this front doesn’t last long -- by the weekend we are back into the mid 80s, south winds returning, and humidity starting to build back in. Could we get another front to come in Sunday/into Monday to give us yet another surge of drier and more comfortable air? It’s definitely possible. Right now, some models say yes and others say no. If we don’t see the front, humidity and warmth build in early next week. If it does grace us with it’s presence, humidity stays at bay early next week and our cool mornings (in the low to mid 50s) make a comeback. Hopefully our weekend front makes it here!

As far as the tropics go, we are watching one area that may form into something in the next 5 days but it’s still way to early to see how that will play out. As of now, if anything develops it should stay well to our south and bring only minimal impacts by the end of next week -- we are talking maybe just a few extra clouds and a bump up in humidity. With that possible tropical development staying to our south and even with cold front(s) moving in, rain chances are void in our area for the next several days.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An expert says a flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours was most likely a random meteor.

Weather

Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Powerful winds in the northeastern U.S. have left tens of thousands of residents without power.

Weather

Tax relief aimed at New Mexico’s drought-stricken ranchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Farmers and ranchers in New Mexico are eligible for an additional year to defer tax on any gains from the forced sale of livestock due to continued drought.

Latest News

Weather

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

7 Day Forecast

Another Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

7 Day Forecast

Cool Night but Even Warmer for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT