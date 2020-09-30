Advertisement

Small town Central Texas Dairy Queen does its part to say thanks to teachers

Hamilton Junior High's administrative staff surprised the school’s teachers with the ice cream donated by the local Dairy Queen.
Hamilton Junior High's administrative staff surprised the school’s teachers with the ice cream donated by the local Dairy Queen.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The operators of the Dairy Queen in Hamilton weren’t about to let a junior high school principal pay for the treats she wanted to buy for her teachers.

Hamilton Junior High’s administrative staff is working to do something special monthly for the teachers who are going above and beyond right now, and they kicked the effort off by going to the Dairy Queen to purchase ice cream.

But the Dairy Queen’s operators refused to take her money.

“When I got to Dairy Queen and tried to pay, they said ‘Oh, no! We’re donating this,’” said Principal Mona Gloff.

Gloff said she was so appreciative to be able to return to school with enough free ice cream to surprise around 30 teachers and aides.

“Our teachers have been overworked with remote and face-to-face learning and we thought this would be a special treat,” she said.

Secretary Melissa Medina got to share in the joy of delivering the cold treats to the classrooms.

She said they called it “Thrilling Thursday” as they made the surprise deliveries.

“We busted into every teacher’s doors and told them ‘Dairy Queen wants to donate these’ and it made our teachers' day.”

While the donation was appreciated both administrators say they weren’t surprised by the thoughtful gift and say it’s a perk of living in a small town where everyone helps everyone else out.

“This so typical of our Dairy Queen in Hamilton,” Gloff said.

“They are always supporting our school and contributing.”

