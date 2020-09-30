Advertisement

Stocks end a bumpy day higher, but still down for September

Stocks ended another bumpy day higher but still closed out September with their first monthly loss since March.
Stocks ended another bumpy day higher but still closed out September with their first monthly loss since March. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended another bumpy day higher but still closed out September with their first monthly loss since March.

Trading was volatile Wednesday as hopes grew, then faded, that talks between the White House and Congress would result in more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, but still lost 3.9% for the month.

After setting a record high Sept. 2, the index has been mostly tumbling on a range of worries in its sharpest setback since it began soaring in the spring.

Strong showings in the prior two months left the S&P 500 with its second straight quarterly gain.

