Texas congresswoman files bipartisan bill to rename post office after Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Wednesday filed a bipartisan bill to rename a post office after slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén.

Garcia filed the bill on what would have been Guillén’s 21st birthday.

The post office that would be renamed in honor of Guillén is located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston.

Guillén graduated from César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before joining the United States Army.

The Houston Independent School District has designated September 30th as “Vanessa Guillen Day” within its district.

Today, Vanessa Guillén should be celebrating her 21st birthday.



In honor of her memory, I introduced a bill to rename a post office in Houston in honor of Vanessa’s legacy. This won’t bring her back, but I hope it will be a lasting tribute in her name. #JusticeForVanessaGuillen pic.twitter.com/W9UTySjKYH — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) September 30, 2020

Guillén, stationed at Fort Hood, was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

The keys to her car and her barracks room, her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River in rural Bell County discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

The Fort Hood soldier who allegedly murdered Guillen on post shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him.

He died at the scene.

