Texas infant named in Amber Alert still missing, authorities still searching

One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who’s named in a statewide Amber Alert, is still missing.
One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who’s named in a statewide Amber Alert, is still missing.(Wells Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who’s named in a statewide Amber Alert, is still missing and Cherokee County authorities are still searching for the infant.

An area near the Angelina-Trinity County line was the focus of a search Tuesday, authorities said.

The infant’s father, DeAndre Argumon, remains in the Cherokee County Jail charged with child endangerment/abandonment.

“We do suspect some sort of foul play,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

“The father has been charged with endangering a child or abandoning a child. We do suspect him of foul play as far as that goes, but we do not know the circumstances that led to the child going missing,” he said.

The infant was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Old Forest road in Wells, southwest of Nacogdoches.

The infant weighs 9 pounds, is 22 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

