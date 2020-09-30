Advertisement

Texas man who spent nearly 40 years on death row released

Bobby James Moore, 60, was released Aug. 6 and now lives with his brother. (MGN/file)
Bobby James Moore, 60, was released Aug. 6 and now lives with his brother. (MGN/file)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON - An intellectually disabled Texas man who served nearly 40 years on death row has been released from prison.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst says Bobby James Moore, 60, was released Aug. 6 and now lives with his brother.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Moore was convicted in 1980 of capital murder for the shooting death of store clerk James McCarble during a robbery that April.

Moore was 20 at the time.

His attorneys had argued that his execution would be unconstitutional because the test used to evaluate his mental abilities was not accurate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Canadian commercial trailer manufacturer selects local site for new facility

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Canadian company that builds heavy haul commercial trailers has selected a local site for a 58,000-square foot facility that ultimately create almost 80 skilled production, service and professional services jobs.

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.

Sports

NASCAR coming to Circuit of The Americas Speedway in Austin

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to the Circuit of The Americas Speedway for the very first time on May 23, 2021.

Our Town

Waco: Focus on paying for essentials as financial stress mounts, planner says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Families and individuals should focus on paying for the essentials in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local financial planner says.

Latest News

State

Texas infant named in Amber Alert still missing, authorities still searching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas infant named in a statewide Amber Alert is still missing and authorities are still searching for the baby boy.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

News

Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
A recent Central Texas high school graduate who now serves in the U.S. Navy was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

State

Victim of deadly Texas charter bus crash identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailie Myers and Vania Patino
Authorities have identified a man who died in a charter bus crash in Texas that left 18 others injured.

Local

Local police officer retires after 20 years of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Today is the last day of service for an officer at the Waco Police Department

Health

Trick-or-treating is OK despite COVID-19, local health officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Health officials in one area county say trick-or-treating is OK as long as it’s done safely.