Trick-or-treating is OK despite COVID-19, local health officials say

Health officials in one area county say trick-or-treating is OK as long as it’s done safely. (File)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Health district says it won’t call for a cancellation of trick-or-treating or other traditional festivities as long as they’re done safely.

Jennifer Holley, an epidemiologist for the county, says as long as everyone has protective masks, and social distances, children should still be able to go door-to-door collecting candy for Halloween.

But, she says, those who do should be aware of the risks, which she says are comparable to those related to trips to the grocery store.

“The products we touch aren’t going to be where COVID is transmitted, it’s through the people around us,” Holley said.

“We want to be able to continue moving forward with the community doing normal things. In order to do that each person has to play their part,” she said.

Residents who plan to welcome trick-or-treaters should consider putting together pre-packaged bags for children, she says.

And parents shouldn’t allow their children to eat any candy until they’ve come home and washed their hands, she said.

Parents on social media are mixed about whether they’ll take their kids this year.

