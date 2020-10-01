A Weak Cold Front Pushes Through Today

We started off the work week with a cold front swinging through the area and yet another cold front is set to move through during the day today. Unlike the front early this week, today’s front will only bring us a smaller drop in temperatures. Morning temperatures today in the mid 50s should warm only into the low-to-mid 80s thanks to the passing front. Outside of a slight increase in northeasterly winds, you probably won’t notice the front passing through since skies stay clear all day long and no rain is in the forecast. You’ll likely notice the effects of today’s front tomorrow since morning and afternoon temperatures will be cooler. Friday’s morning lows in the low 50s should only reach the upper 70s late in the day. Sunshine stays abundant across Central Texas all Friday long.

Mostly clear skies stick around this weekend but thanks to the return of southerly winds, high temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday should warm into the low-to-mid 80s. Another weak cold front is set to move through the area Sunday too. Forecast model data is showing some signs that the front may not actually arrive but regardless of whether or not it pushes in, Sunday’s front won’t have much of an impact on our weather. Our current forecast calls for the front to move through the area and stall to our south Monday before lifting northward as a warm front Tuesday. Monday’s temperatures drop a few degrees into the low 80s but Tuesday through next weekend will feature above normal temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s as high pressure aloft starts to take hold. If Sunday’s front doesn’t make it into Central Texas, temperatures would be a bit warmer than forecast Monday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.