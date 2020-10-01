Another Central Texas school district ditches remote instruction

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) – The Goldthwaite ISD, in a letter to parents Thursday, said it’s ending online instruction.

“We believe our students are best served by on campus instruction,” Superintendent Ronny Wright wrote.

Remote instruction, he said, “has not been successful for some of our students and an added burden placed on our teachers and administration is unsustainable.”

Parents of students learning from home have until Oct. 12 to make a decision about whether to send their children back to campus, homeschool them, use some other online school or transfer them to another district.

The district has about 550 students, according to Texas Education Agency data.

Cranfills Gap Superintendent Monti Parchman, in a letter to parents Tuesday, said the small district with just more than 130 students is ending online instruction, saying it “has not been successful for many of our students.”

Remote instruction ends Friday except for students who’ve been told to quarantine because of exposure to the virus or because they’ve tested positive for the virus.

Students have the option of returning to campus, withdrawing to home school, enrolling in a private school or seeking a transfer to a district that offers remote learning.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.