Texas Border Patrol agents encounter another group of immigrants not wearing face masks

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office detained a group of nearly 40 undocumented immigrants who were not wearing face masks.

“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses and close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation," the Border Patrol said in a news release.

The morning of September 30, Border Patrol agents acted on information from a concerned citizen regarding of a possible stash house.

When agents arrived at the home in the Rio Bravo area, they found 39 undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala.

Officials say that not a single one of the immigrants were wearing personal protective equipment.

Two of the immigrants had active arrest warrants for driving under the influence and were turned over to the sheriff’s office for extradition.

