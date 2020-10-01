Advertisement

Central Texas man indicted for murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. (File)
Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. (File)(Rissa Shaw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Matthews Howard, 20, who was arrested after a woman was shot to death on Aug. 14 in a North Waco neighborhood, was named in an indictment charging murder Thursday.

The victim, Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of North 29th Street.

Young was driving a vehicle in which the suspect was riding when the suspect, whom witnesses identified as her boyfriend, exited and opened fire, police said.

After the vehicle crashed into a fence, he fired again, police said.

Witnesses said he fled after the shooting.

The suspect was found in a vehicle during a high-risk traffic stop at Lakeshore Dr. and Gholson Road, police said.

"Michael was found as a passenger in a vehicle that was eventually stopped at the intersection of Gholson Road and East Lakeshore Drive, police said.

Howard is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.25 million.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Cameron Park Zoo unveils new nursing pods for moms

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Nursing moms now have a place to feed their babies while visiting Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.

Our Town

Waco: MCC receives truckload of hand sanitizer from Baylor Scott & White Health

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
MCC in Waco received a truckload of hand sanitizer for students Thursday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Central Texas man snared in child sex sting arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 36-year-old Central Texas man was arrested Thursday after arriving for a meeting he arranged online with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

News

Double Homicide in Harker Heights

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Two found shot to death in local home, suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Eric Franklin
A suspect was in custody Thursday after officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in a local home.

State

Texas Border Patrol agents encounter another group of immigrants not wearing face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office detained a group of nearly 40 undocumented immigrants who were not wearing face masks.

Politics

Too late for Texas to use straight-ticket voting, court says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court says November’s elections are too close for Texas to make changes now and restore a straight-ticket voting option that was sought by Democrats.