Central Texas man indicted for murder in shooting death of girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Matthews Howard, 20, who was arrested after a woman was shot to death on Aug. 14 in a North Waco neighborhood, was named in an indictment charging murder Thursday.

The victim, Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of North 29th Street.

Young was driving a vehicle in which the suspect was riding when the suspect, whom witnesses identified as her boyfriend, exited and opened fire, police said.

After the vehicle crashed into a fence, he fired again, police said.

Witnesses said he fled after the shooting.

The suspect was found in a vehicle during a high-risk traffic stop at Lakeshore Dr. and Gholson Road, police said.

"Michael was found as a passenger in a vehicle that was eventually stopped at the intersection of Gholson Road and East Lakeshore Drive, police said.

Howard is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.25 million.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.