Central Texas man snared in child sex sting arrested

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Woodway officers arrested a 36-year-old Axtell man at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after he arrived for a meeting he arranged online with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Preston Lee Finley, who was arrested in the 7400 block of Woodway Drive, was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The arrest follows an exchange of social media messages with a Woodway detective posing online as a teenage girl that “quickly turned…sexual,” police said in a Facebook post.

