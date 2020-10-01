Advertisement

Central Texas man snared in child sex sting arrested

A 36-year-old Central Texas man was arrested Thursday after arriving for a meeting he arranged online with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl.
A 36-year-old Central Texas man was arrested Thursday after arriving for a meeting he arranged online with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Woodway officers arrested a 36-year-old Axtell man at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after he arrived for a meeting he arranged online with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Preston Lee Finley, who was arrested in the 7400 block of Woodway Drive, was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The arrest follows an exchange of social media messages with a Woodway detective posing online as a teenage girl that “quickly turned…sexual,” police said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Double Homicide in Harker Heights

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Two found shot to death in local home, suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Eric Franklin
A suspect was in custody Thursday after officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in a local home.

State

Texas Border Patrol agents encounter another group of immigrants not wearing face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office detained a group of nearly 40 undocumented immigrants who were not wearing face masks.

Politics

Too late for Texas to use straight-ticket voting, court says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court says November’s elections are too close for Texas to make changes now and restore a straight-ticket voting option that was sought by Democrats.

Latest News

News

Performing choir during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

More than 80 pounds of meth discovered in trailer outside local home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A local anti-gang unit seized more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine from a trailer outside a home after executing a search warrant Wednesday.

News

Police investigate after woman found dead in car in local neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police were investigating Wednesday night after a woman was found dead in a car in a local residential neighborhood.

Sports

Kyle Strong: Gatesville football player battles cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Just as the Gatesville football team began its 2020 season, one of its own received a cancer diagnosis that left him sidelined.

News

Security camera captures teenage suspects in series of local storage shed burglaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at local self-storage facilities.

News

Storage shed burglaries in Killeen

Updated: 4 hours ago