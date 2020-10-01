COVID-19 claims more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed at least six more lives in Central Texas, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported four more deaths, three 67-year-old men and an 82-year old woman, raising the county’s toll to 115.

The Bell County Public Health District reported one additional death, raising the county’s toll to 84, according to local data.

Navarro County also reported an additional death, raising the toll there to 34.

