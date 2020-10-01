Drug investigation ongoing in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is an active crime scene at 12th Street and Proctor Avenue in Waco in relation to an ongoing, joint drug investigation between the DEA Waco P.D., Texas DPS and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they are processing evidence and will be at the scene all night and into the morning. No arrests have been made yet, but multiple arrests are expected.

We will update when more information becomes available to us.

