Drug investigation ongoing in Waco

This is a joint investigation between the DEA, Waco Police Department, DPS, and the MCSO
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a drug investigation at 12th Street and Proctor Avenue in Waco
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a drug investigation at 12th Street and Proctor Avenue in Waco
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is an active crime scene at 12th Street and Proctor Avenue in Waco in relation to an ongoing, joint drug investigation between the DEA Waco P.D., Texas DPS and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they are processing evidence and will be at the scene all night and into the morning. No arrests have been made yet, but multiple arrests are expected.

We will update when more information becomes available to us.

