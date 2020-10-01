Advertisement

Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.

New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Banned ads “would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, tweeted. The changes apply to Facebook and Instagram and are effective immediately, he said.

The ban includes ads that call an election into question because the result isn’t determined on the final day of voting. There is a good chance U.S. election results will require additional time this year because of expanded mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

Also banned are advertisements portraying voting or census participation as meaningless and advising people not to take part.

The Trump administration has been trying to end the 2020 U.S. census early, as part of what opponents say is a strategy to enhance the political power of Republicans and non-Hispanic whites by undercounting minorities and others in hard-to-count communities. The census numbers are used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets for the next decade.

Facebook had already unveiled a raft of measures this month to prevent its platform from being used to sow chaos and spread misinformation before, during and after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. Last week it banned ads that prematurely declared an election victory. Before that, it said would restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Carrot art: Artist dumps 31 tons of them in street

Updated: moments ago
|
An artist takes his mission -- and 31 tons of carrots -- to the streets.

National

Hyde-Smith on SCOTUS

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

News

More than 80 pounds of meth discovered in trailer outside local home

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A local anti-gang unit seized more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine from a trailer outside a home after executing a search warrant Wednesday.

News

Police investigate after woman found dead in car in local neighborhood

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police were investigating Wednesday night after a woman was found dead in a car in a local residential neighborhood.

Latest News

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Health

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

Sports

Kyle Strong: Gatesville football player battles cancer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Darby Brown
Just as the Gatesville football team began its 2020 season, one of its own received a cancer diagnosis that left him sidelined.

National

Families struggle to pay rent, face eviction

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Many U.S. families are struggling to pay rent, face eviction despite a national moratorium on most evictions until the end of the year.

International

Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death.