Former Lady Bears star, Grammy nominee headline online diabetes fundraiser

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Former Lady Bears standout Lauren Cox and Grammy-nominated country star Eric Paslay headlined an online fundraiser for diabetes research, the JDRF One Party, that raised more than $55,000, which is more than last year’s in-person event generated.

“I thought the event was a huge success, especially hosting it during the midst of a pandemic,” said event co-chair Craig Cherry.

“The response and contributions from people in our community has been overwhelming and exceeded our expectations.”

Cherry has been a Type 1 diabetic for 33 years.

Cox, now a WNBA player, and her sister, Whitney, both have Type 1, too, and served as this year’s One Party honorary chairs.

“When I was 7-years-old my life changed forever,” Lauren said when talking about her diagnosis.

“As a Type 1 diabetic I have had to grow up and mature quicker than the average child. It has taught me to be resilient even during my toughest times.”

Cox has participated in many events for the foundation and says she loves being a part of making a difference.

“JDRF has been a huge part of my journey. From participating in a walk when I was younger to being a role model in the 2019 Children’s Congress,” she said.

The feeling is echoed by Paslay, a Grammy-nominated songwriter who wrote many of his own hits such as “Friday Night”, “Song About a Girl”, and “She Don’t Love You” and co-wrote songs for others artists including Jake Owen’s number one hit “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.”

Paslay was born in Abilene but moved to Waco when he was 2 and then Temple at the age of 7.

When he was 10 he was diagnosed with Type 1 and said his grandmother, who was a nurse’s assistant, recognized the signs.

“I had incredible doctors, great nurses there are Scott & White. You learn how to live through diabetes and if you live with Type 1 you know it’s a balance every day.”

Paslay now lives in Nashville, Tenn., where he serves is on the Nashville JDRF Board.

Paslay performed music for the online event and shared many stories about growing up in Central Texas including fishing trips on the Brazos and many shows at Common Grounds coffee shop by Baylor.

“One thing I miss about Central Texas is the kolaches so somebody get a poppy seed kolache and the deal is I’ll send you more insulin,” Paslay joked.

Parent volunteer Kristen Pool said she’s blown away by the support in such an unusual year and is thankful for the response.

“We are blessed by all our friends and those who support our families but we need more education and understanding of how Type 1 diabetes differs from Type 2 diabetes and funding to help find a cure for this disease.”

Paslay encouraged, particularly kids going through the medical process, to stay strong and positive.

“Don’t give up. Don’t get upset at diabetes,” Paslay said. “We’re finding all kinds of cool ways to treat it and tonight we’re raising money to hopefully find a cure someday and we’ll all be able to go eat as many kolaches as we want,” Paslay said, laughing.

“We’re all in this together, y’all.”

