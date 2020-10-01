Advertisement

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.
A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied Bolton’s request to dismiss the suit. The ruling came one week after Lamberth heard arguments in the case.

