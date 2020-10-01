Local police investigating “double homicide”at a home in Harker Heights

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Harker Heights Police Department vehicles, a white tent, and crime scene tape surrounded a home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive and Halona Drive early Thursday morning.

According to police, they got a call around 11:30 Wednesday night from Copperas Cove P.D. requesting a welfare check at the residents.

A concerned citizen had alerted their local police department about a possible problem.

When Harker Heights police arrived, the doors to the home were locked, so they had to force their way inside.

That is where they said they found the bodies of two people.

Harker Heights police called the investigation a “double homicide.”

They add, there is one person in custody.

Their name has not yet been release, and neither have the names of the victims.

The Central Texas Mortuary Services arrived and loaded what appears to be the bodies in the back of a van.

This is a developing story.

