Advertisement

Parents seek changes at local school bus stop where children wait in the dark

The school bus stop along this busy road is dark when students gather in the morning.
The school bus stop along this busy road is dark when students gather in the morning.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some Belton ISD parents are asking for changes to their children’s bus stop at the intersection of FM-439 and Briana Drive.

A video taken one morning by Jessica Juarez, who lives across the street from the bus stop, shows the elementary school students standing in the dark at the intersection as cars zoom by, lit only by the headlights of their parents' vehicles.

“People are supposed to be going 55 but they’re not,” Juarez said.

“They’re coming through here at 70 miles an hour and it takes one millisecond to look away and not pay attention and you’re in somebody’s yard or home or (hitting) children at a bus stop.”

Briana Drive is a private road of the Lake View Mobile Home Park.

FM-439 however is under the control of the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said it is mainly responsible for safety and lightning on interstates and major highway interchanges and ramps.

However, it can install street lighting on non-interstate roads that meet certain criteria relating to such things as traffic volume and historic safety problems.

The department also said the process of getting streetlights would require coordination between multiple agencies to ensure that the long-term cost of the lighting is funded by the appropriate agency.

School districts do not coordinate with TxDOT to determine where school buses are placed.

In a statement to KWTX, Andrew Forrester, Belton ISD’s director of transportation services, said it is common to have bus stops on major roads in areas where children live on private roads or in cul-de-sacs with no safe way for buses to exit.

“In those cases, stops are designed near intersections or driveways where kids are instructed to wait well back away from the busy road and only approach the road when the bus has stopped traffic for loading and unloading,” Forrester said.

“In providing a service to families that live in areas with limited infrastructure, our transportation department partners with parents and students to provide safety best practices. We encourage any families who have concerns about their stops to contact transportation services.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Small town Central Texas Dairy Queen does its part to say thanks to teachers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Hays
The operators of a small town Central Texas Dairy Queen weren’t about to let a junior high school principal pay for the treats she wanted to buy for her teachers.

News

Canadian commercial trailer manufacturer selects local site for new facility

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
A Canadian company that builds heavy haul commercial trailers has selected a local site for a 58,000-square foot facility that ultimately create almost 80 skilled production, service and professional services jobs.

News

Know him? He may have ‘critical information’ in child sexual exploitation case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who may have ‘critical information” about a victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Health

Local high school choir students learn to harmonize from a distance

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Some local high school choir students are learning to harmonize from a distance.

Latest News

News

Police investigate after woman found dead in car in local neighborhood

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police were investigating Wednesday night after a woman was found dead in a car in a local residential neighborhood.

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials Wednesday were asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50% as the regional case total rose to more than 20,800 and the death toll to almost 300.

Health

One area school sends students home, one area district tells all students to come back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Students at one Central Texas school were sent home Wednesday to learn remotely because of COVID-19 while all of the students in one area school district were told to report for in-person learning on Monday.

News

Local Dairy Queen helps principal treat teachers to sweet goodies

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

State

Border Patrol agents shut down stash houses in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Border Patrol agents shut down two stash houses within hours of each other after receiving reports of suspicious activity, but they're concerned about COVID-19 exposure because the immigrants they found weren't wearing face masks.

State

Texas congresswoman files bill to rename post office after Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Wednesday filed a bipartisan bill to rename a post office after slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.