Police investigate after woman found dead in car in local neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Wednesday night after a woman was found dead in a car in a Killeen residential neighborhood.

Officers responded at around 10:35 a.m. to the 500 block of Alpine Street where they found the unresponsive woman sitting in the car, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released.

