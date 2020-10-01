Post-Front Friday Looks Amazing!

It’s been a great week, weather wise, in Central Texas and we get to keep our nice weather Friday and into the weekend! We did see things warm up over the past few days but thanks to a weak cold front, that has been oozing southward through Texas through this Thursday, we put a hold on the warming trend.

Our winds have changed direction behind the front and are now back out of the northeast. That will aid in giving us a cool morning with temperatures down into the low and mid 50s. Since the air behind this front is so dry, we don’t expect rain with the passing front or even in the next few days.

Sunshine, low humidity, comfortably warm...all describe our Friday. Our afternoon should be a few degrees cooler tomorrow as we climb only to the upper 70s.

Go enjoy it because we do expect to see a warm up over the weekend that will carry us into the first full week of October. Plus, humidity will start to creep back in next week.

