Advertisement

Post-Front Friday Looks Amazing!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a great week, weather wise, in Central Texas and we get to keep our nice weather Friday and into the weekend! We did see things warm up over the past few days but thanks to a weak cold front, that has been oozing southward through Texas through this Thursday, we put a hold on the warming trend.

Our winds have changed direction behind the front and are now back out of the northeast. That will aid in giving us a cool morning with temperatures down into the low and mid 50s. Since the air behind this front is so dry, we don’t expect rain with the passing front or even in the next few days.

Sunshine, low humidity, comfortably warm...all describe our Friday. Our afternoon should be a few degrees cooler tomorrow as we climb only to the upper 70s.

Go enjoy it because we do expect to see a warm up over the weekend that will carry us into the first full week of October. Plus, humidity will start to creep back in next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Report: FEMA fumbled in Puerto Rico after storms Irma, Maria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said goods sat in FEMA’s custody for roughly 48 days, with water and food experiencing shipping delays of 71 and 59 days respectively.

7 Day Forecast

A Weak Cold Front Pushes Through Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Second Cold Front of the Week Comes Tomorrow!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT

Weather

Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An expert says a flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours was most likely a random meteor.

Weather

Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Powerful winds in the northeastern U.S. have left tens of thousands of residents without power.

Weather

Tax relief aimed at New Mexico’s drought-stricken ranchers

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Farmers and ranchers in New Mexico are eligible for an additional year to defer tax on any gains from the forced sale of livestock due to continued drought.

7 Day Forecast

Another Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update