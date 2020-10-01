Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for October 1, 2020

Food buildup, splattered sauce and a moldy air vent caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Marco’s Pizza at 5304 West Elms Rd. in Killeen got an 89 on a recent inspection.

Part of the ceiling in the kitchen was missing, metal racks in the cooler had a buildup of food particles on them, sauce was splattered on the wall and an air vent was moldy.

Other violations included multiple unopened cans of tomato sauce on the floor.

Subway #17730-Orange Cup at 1020 South 5th St. in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the inspection report there wasn’t a certified food manager on site.

The restaurant had ineffective cleaning solution, the microwave was nasty and food particles had built up.

This restaurant had to go through a re-inspection.

The McDonald’s at 109 East Rancier Ave. in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted metal racks with excess moldy food particles on them.

The coffee cream area was dirty, so was the ice machine, which also had mold on it.

The Healthy Addiction at 716 Indian Trail in Harker Heights is this week’s Clean Plate Award.

This spot specializes in meal replacement protein shakes and energizer teas.

The most popular shakes include, Banana Nut Bread, Coconut Cream Pie, German Chocolate Cake, and KWTX was told they are packed with protein.

Just check out its Facebook page for specials on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

