Security camera captures teenage suspects in series of local storage shed burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at local self-storage facilities.

The two are suspected of burglarizing units at three different storage facilities between Sept. 23 and Wednesday in Killeen.

They may be driving a maroon Chevrolet Suburban.

Both are thin and one carries a backpack.

The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying suspects in a series of Storage Shed Burglaries. Between... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.