Security camera captures teenage suspects in series of local storage shed burglaries
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at local self-storage facilities.
The two are suspected of burglarizing units at three different storage facilities between Sept. 23 and Wednesday in Killeen.
They may be driving a maroon Chevrolet Suburban.
Both are thin and one carries a backpack.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
