Security camera captures teenage suspects in series of local storage shed burglaries

Police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at self-storage facilities in Killeen.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at local self-storage facilities.

The two are suspected of burglarizing units at three different storage facilities between Sept. 23 and Wednesday in Killeen.

They may be driving a maroon Chevrolet Suburban.

Both are thin and one carries a backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

